National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $168.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.93 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. National Retail Properties updated its FY19 guidance to $2.74-2.77 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.83-2.87 EPS.

NNN opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $59.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $94,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,329.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

