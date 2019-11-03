National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Short Interest Up 5.9% in October

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on National CineMedia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on National CineMedia from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut National CineMedia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.
NCMI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.45. 380,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,824. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.72. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $8.93.
In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 527,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,060. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 98.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth about $141,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About National CineMedia
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
