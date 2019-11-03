National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Short Interest Up 5.9% in October

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on National CineMedia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on National CineMedia from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut National CineMedia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

NCMI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.45. 380,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,824. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.72. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 527,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,060. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 98.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth about $141,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

