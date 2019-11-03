Nasdacoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $324,795.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $324,795.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000857 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 20,809,111 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io . Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

