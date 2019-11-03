Narwhal Capital Management Takes $901,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,769,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,374. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.