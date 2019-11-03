Narwhal Capital Management Sells 17,708 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,708 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 195.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,552,000 after buying an additional 552,548 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 29.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 176,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after buying an additional 40,627 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 22.4% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.78.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $7.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,872,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,727. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $98.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.85 and its 200-day moving average is $79.87.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.71 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $452,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,320 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $76,373.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,598,169.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,604. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

