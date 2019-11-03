Narwhal Capital Management Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,159 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.5% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,051,000 after buying an additional 19,495 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in Comcast by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,070,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,696 shares of company stock valued at $23,333,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,313,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,522,718. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.72. The company has a market cap of $203.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cfra set a $50.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

