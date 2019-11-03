Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 7,600 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 44.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huber Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.49. 1,539,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,030. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $165.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.83 and its 200-day moving average is $158.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

