Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 320,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA traded down $4.36 on Friday, reaching $113.57. 1,430,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,759. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.16 and a 200-day moving average of $86.57. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $69.98 and a twelve month high of $118.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 40,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

MUSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy USA from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Murphy USA from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

