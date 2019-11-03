Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 260 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOGM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 81.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in LogMeIn during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LogMeIn by 270.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGM opened at $65.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average of $72.77. LogMeIn Inc has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $96.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Benson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 7,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $498,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

