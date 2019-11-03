Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Raises Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $86.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 4,123 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $276,323.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,237.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michelle D. Wilson sold 158,134 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $10,958,686.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,504.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.08 and a beta of 1.30. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

