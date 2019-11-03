Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases 490 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,925,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,462,000 after buying an additional 1,100,263 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 163,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 33.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 11.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 159,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Swann set a $30.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark set a $27.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $42,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,130,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 40,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $1,019,239.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,754.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 241,370 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,680 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

NEO opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.46 and a beta of 0.94. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.38 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

