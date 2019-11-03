Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Cuts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,773,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 18,164,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,347 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $786,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

JHG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.56 to $35.11 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

In other news, insider Seymour-Jackson Angela bought 3,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.72 per share, with a total value of $129,999.52. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

