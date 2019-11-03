Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires 470 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in NMI were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,045,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,831,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,048,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in NMI by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 644,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after acquiring an additional 200,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,876,000 after acquiring an additional 143,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research set a $36.00 price objective on NMI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NMI in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NMIH stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.25. NMI Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $31.34.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $91.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.11 million. NMI had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 41.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, insider Bradley M. Shuster sold 38,125 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,067,881.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,929,804.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 14,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $406,637.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,022.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,041. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

