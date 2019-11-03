MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

MTNOY traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $6.27. 3,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,520. MTN GRP LTD/S has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01.

MTN GRP LTD/S Company Profile

MTN Group Limited operates in the telecommunications industry. It offers voice, data, digital, Internet of Things, mobility, security, managed network, and cloud solutions. The company also provides digital services, such as mobile money account; and entertainment services, including MTN Music and Play.

