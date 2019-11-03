Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 220.42%. The firm had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Msci’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Msci stock traded up $11.35 on Friday, hitting $245.91. 528,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,398. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. Msci has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $247.57.

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Msci from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.40.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

