Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Announces Earnings Results

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 21.46%.

COOP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 754,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,237. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

