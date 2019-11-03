Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,403,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 144,686 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.85% of Motorola Solutions worth $239,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 613.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSI opened at $167.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.85. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $108.25 and a one year high of $182.28. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 113.43% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Motorola Solutions to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Gabelli raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $8,316,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 9,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,613,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,958,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,392,724. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

