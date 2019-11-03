MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 32,514 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 126,351 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 13.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 109,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,933. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $16.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.47.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

