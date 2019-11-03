MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Takes $730,000 Position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 191.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter worth $65,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLE traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.19. 554,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,645. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $74.83 and a fifty-two week high of $118.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. Allegion had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $748.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 20,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $2,357,196.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $274,885.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,785 shares of company stock worth $3,793,382 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $125.00 price target on shares of Allegion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

