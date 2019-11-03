MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Ingersoll-Rand makes up about 0.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 19,817.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,759,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,848,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,790,000 after buying an additional 1,727,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,611,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,471,000 after buying an additional 873,152 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 2nd quarter worth $96,016,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,798,000 after buying an additional 580,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stephens downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

NYSE:IR traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $128.87. 1,487,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $85.15 and a 12 month high of $128.70.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $876,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $111,687.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,601.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

