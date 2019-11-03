Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 102,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 394,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,402,000 after buying an additional 27,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

IHG stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.58. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $50.97 and a 1 year high of $71.02.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from $4,800.00 to $4,400.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,300.00.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

