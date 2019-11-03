Morgan Stanley Sells 111,862 Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,862 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAZ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 3,077.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 244.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 13,451 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA FAZ opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $84.95.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.