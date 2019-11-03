Morgan Stanley Purchases 102,454 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) by 717.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,454 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Oakmont Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth $20,113,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at about $15,948,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,139,000 after purchasing an additional 161,045 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at about $2,567,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.9% during the second quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,252,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,456,000 after purchasing an additional 157,802 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on LBRT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.32.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $515.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.04 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

In other news, Director Brett Staffieri sold 23,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $241,579.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

