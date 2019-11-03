Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 955.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 78,669 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,222,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,134,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,368,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,306,000 after purchasing an additional 122,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,222,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 918,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,671,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on MPAA. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $360.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $108.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

