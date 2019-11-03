Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Shares Up 6.6% After Strong Earnings

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A)’s share price shot up 6.6% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $89.35 and last traded at $89.22, 155,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 135,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.71.

The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $765.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.49 million. Moog had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Moog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Moog from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Moog in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Moog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Moog (NYSE:MOG.A)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

