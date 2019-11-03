Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MOG.A. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Moog from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Moog in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Moog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Moog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Shares of MOG.A stock traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.22. The company had a trading volume of 154,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,926. Moog has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.26. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $765.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.49 million. Moog had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 6.14%. Moog’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moog will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

