Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.17

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.17 and last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 271753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Several research firms have commented on MNR. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.91 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In related news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 895,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,655,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $243,997.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,880 shares of company stock worth $338,088. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the third quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the second quarter worth $51,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the second quarter worth $56,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 45.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

