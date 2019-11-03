Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.19

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd (CVE:YAK) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 13000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 million and a PE ratio of 2.92.

About Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK)

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

