Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,932.14 ($25.25).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNDI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mondi from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,915 ($25.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,910 ($24.96) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondi from GBX 2,070 ($27.05) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

In related news, insider Peter Oswald bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,533 ($20.03) per share, with a total value of £76,650 ($100,156.80). In the last three months, insiders bought 5,019 shares of company stock worth $7,694,833.

Shares of MNDI traded up GBX 36.50 ($0.48) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,634 ($21.35). The company had a trading volume of 1,412,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,000. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,577.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,667.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10. Mondi has a 1 year low of GBX 1,484 ($19.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,519.21 ($32.92).

About Mondi

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

