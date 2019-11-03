Monarch Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.9% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 88,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 37,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 65,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 141,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.96.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $285.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $83.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

