Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $133.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MOH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $184.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens set a $150.00 target price on Molina Healthcare and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.33.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.83. 696,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,458. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $105.28 and a 52 week high of $159.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $49,361.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after buying an additional 32,727 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 380,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,476,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.