Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) Short Interest Update

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 192,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.15.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on Moleculin Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Moleculin Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 151.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 134.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 430.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 676,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 235.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,680,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,961 shares in the last quarter. 9.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.