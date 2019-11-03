Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Trading Down 24.3% Following Weak Earnings

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)’s share price fell 24.3% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.74, 6,905,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 671% from the average session volume of 896,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.
The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 89.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOBL. BidaskClub lowered Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mobileiron from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Mobileiron in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mobileiron by 1,740.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Mobileiron in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Mobileiron by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Mobileiron in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Mobileiron in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $683.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30.
Mobileiron Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOBL)
MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.
