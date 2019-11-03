Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Trading Down 24.3% Following Weak Earnings

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)’s share price fell 24.3% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.74, 6,905,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 671% from the average session volume of 896,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 89.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Get Mobileiron alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOBL. BidaskClub lowered Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mobileiron from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Mobileiron in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Lp Storm III sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $8,762,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tae Hea Nahm sold 274,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $1,855,126.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,133,327 shares of company stock valued at $14,395,291. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mobileiron by 1,740.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Mobileiron in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Mobileiron by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Mobileiron in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Mobileiron in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $683.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30.

Mobileiron Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOBL)

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.