Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mistras Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

NYSE:MG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 84,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,139. Mistras Group has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $438.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 0.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,138,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after purchasing an additional 151,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,181,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 24,039 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 734,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 126,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mistras Group (MG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.