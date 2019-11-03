Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops microRNA biology, oligonucleotide chemistry, drugs and therapies for cancer, pathologic fibrosis, neuro-inflammatory and cardiovascular diseases. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Signal Genetics, is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. “

MGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Miragen Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Miragen Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 198,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,037. Miragen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $20.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.50% and a negative net margin of 925.52%. The company had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.89 million. Analysts predict that Miragen Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 33,557 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 37.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 169,086 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $239,000. 39.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

