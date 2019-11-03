Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 502,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 34,753 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 191,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 489,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.31. 241,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,809. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $21.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11.

