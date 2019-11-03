Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.16. The company had a trading volume of 17,016,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,282,262. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $58.46. The company has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average is $47.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 47.40%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

