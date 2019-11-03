Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,237 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup set a $141.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $2,932,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,862,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,750,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

WYNN traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,602. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.07. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $151.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

