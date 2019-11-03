Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,955 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 1.2% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $5.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $345.19. 3,502,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,169,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $366.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Bank of America set a $370.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $367.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.97.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

