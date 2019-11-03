Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys New Shares in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $37.38. The company had a trading volume of 592,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,447. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.61. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Lazard had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 48.60%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.19%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.