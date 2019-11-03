Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 4,836 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 8.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,802,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,252,000 after purchasing an additional 363,436 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,127,000 after acquiring an additional 29,759 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in FormFactor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,212,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in FormFactor by 28.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 994,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,591,000 after acquiring an additional 221,787 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FormFactor news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $754,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,035 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,873 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FORM traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.49. 338,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,171. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.72.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. FormFactor had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FORM. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price target on shares of FormFactor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

