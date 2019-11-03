Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) will issue its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect Minerva Neurosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NERV. William Blair began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerva Neurosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

