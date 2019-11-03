Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) will issue its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect Minerva Neurosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.51.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.
