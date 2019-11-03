Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MTX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HSBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $233.67.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.19. The company had a trading volume of 503,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,860. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.88. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.43 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.13%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $344,341.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $71,985.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,649.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,786 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 63,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.