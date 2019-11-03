Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives $55.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.64.

MIME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $58.00 price objective on Mimecast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Mimecast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $6,427,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,052,465.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $2,179,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 394,572 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,574. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 90.8% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,797,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,096 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 3.3% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,091,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,710,000 after acquiring an additional 66,585 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mimecast by 52.8% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,567,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,239,000 after acquiring an additional 541,714 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mimecast by 10.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,535,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 151,521 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 17.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,320,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,522,000 after acquiring an additional 193,185 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MIME traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.31. 458,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,746. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.86, a PEG ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

