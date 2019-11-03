Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp (OTCMKTS:MEEC) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.29. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Midwest Energy Emissions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 million.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MEEC)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Lewis Center, Ohio.

