Middlefield Banc Stock to Split on Monday, November 11th (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, November 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 9th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of MBCN stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.38. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 137,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 32,355 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 687.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $625,000. Institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

