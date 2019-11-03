Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp’s earnings. Mid Penn Bancorp posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mid Penn Bancorp.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 8,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 235.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2,277.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 49.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPB traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $216.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

