Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp’s earnings. Mid Penn Bancorp posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mid Penn Bancorp.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ MPB traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $216.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.57.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.12%.
About Mid Penn Bancorp
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.
Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.