Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.87 EPS

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $415.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities updated its Q4 guidance to $1.59-1.67 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.15. 578,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.55. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.33. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $140.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 63.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

