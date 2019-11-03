Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,968 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.0% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 34,329 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 34.7% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 119,462 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,609,000 after buying an additional 30,803 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 14.5% during the third quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 23,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 252,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,065,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 60,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,382,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $143.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,093.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $93.96 and a one year high of $145.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $16,988,532.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,304 shares of company stock valued at $46,552,544 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.45.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.