MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$395.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.56 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGPI. TheStreet downgraded MGP Ingredients from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.67.

NASDAQ MGPI traded up $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,110. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $730.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.60. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $90.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.49 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, insider Augustus C. Griffin acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,582.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

